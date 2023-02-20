Bridge City Community Church in Chattanooga will soon offer a mobile shower experience to the city's homeless population with a program called, "Showered with Hope."
The trailer will include 3 full restrooms, hot showers, and an array of grooming services.
The goal is to connect 45 to 50 of the city's unhoused neighbors with access to hygiene resources.
The Bridge City Community Church runs a youth group with more than 40 students from Howard High School.
It was an idea created by students who wanted to make a long-lasting impact in the Chattanooga Community.
Thomas and Pastor Ryan Perry say when students introduced the idea, it was one they could not ignore.
"Kids who don't have a lot themselves are saying hey we're going to forget about ourselves for a moment and reach out and help somebody else," Mark Thomas, Executive Director of Bridge City Community Church.
Daveon Dupree, a Senior at Howard High school, is part of that group whose passion to serve others is always at the forefront.
It's important for us to do this because a lot of homeless people don't have access to mobile showers, and I feel like if we do this, it will impact the community. They can have mobile showers and for free," said Dupree.
"We've actually been to homeless camps and we've done interviews and talked to homeless individuals about what they want and this is the top item on the list," said Thomas.
Pastor Ryan says while these are privileges people can take for granted, it's a resource that means the world to our homeless neighbors.
"To see them with the dignity that they have and how we can provide something that helps them grab something that's already theirs," said Pastor Ryan.
The church is partnering up with several local agencies like the Chattanooga regional Homeless Coalition to support this resource.
One trailer is under construction now with a finish date set for May. If the need arises, leaders say they may expand to more trailers in the future.
"And we're hoping that something like this will really be a picture of the heart of Chattanooga the spirit of Chattanooga," said Pastor Ryan Perry. "There are so many programs and folks doing great works, and we're hoping this will be a straight line that will connect those people to walk alongside us."
To learn more about "Showered with Hope" contact Bridge City Community Church: