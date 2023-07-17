Local chefs go head-to-head at Chattanooga market for the annual Fivestar food fight

This Sunday, the Chattanooga Market chefs will be facing off in an epic culinary competition - the FiveStar Food Fight.
On July 23rd, Executive Director, Chris Thomas - along with four other renowned local chefs - will be challenging each other to create the best dish utilizing the Market's freshly sourced ingredients.
Before the Market opens that day, the competitors will set up their stations, equipped with their own knives and cooking supplies, alongside a FiveStar cooking range. A secret ingredient will be revealed just before the start of the competition that will test each chef's expertise and creativity.
The FiveStar Food Fight will begin at 11am and will be held at the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage. Here, visitors will have the opportunity to witness the culinary abilities of the contestants and be inspired by their delicious creations.
The competition will run until 3pm, with the judges announcing the winner shortly afterwards.
The FiveStar Food Fight competitors include: Luther Cutchins with Noke's Granola, Luke Gilberstand with Joyful Hearts Cafe, Sheka Ransom with Windy City Eatz, Blackwell Smith with Lucky Cajun, and Executive Director Chris Thomas with The Chattanooga Market.
Check out the Chattanooga Market this Sunday to watch the food fight of the century and support your favorite local chefs.