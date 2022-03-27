Local Cheesecakery celebrates it's first anniversary in the Scenic City

A new puppy was the incentive for two local girls to start their business one year ago in the Scenic City.

Sugar B's says it is elated to be celebrating its 1st birthday with the community.

To celebrate with those who made it possible, the cheesecakery has provided a GIVEAWAY!
 
Sugar B's is giving away TWO $50 gift cards for its yummy cheesecakes.
 
You can enter by stopping by the shop and register in person. You have until Wednesday, March 30th to enter.
 
Sugar B's doesn't want to leave anyone out from celebrating this birthday, so it is also offering 20% off from the 26th to the 30th!

