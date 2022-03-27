Local Cheesecakery celebrates it's first anniversary in the Scenic City

A new puppy was the incentive for two local girls to start their business one year ago in the Scenic City.
Sugar B's says it is elated to be celebrating its 1st birthday with the community.
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 58°
L 37°
56°
Altamont
Sunny
H 53°
L 34°
52°
Athens
Fair
H 55°
L 29°
53°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 58°
L 37°
56°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 58°
L 37°
56°
Dalton
Sunny
H 59°
L 35°
57°
Dayton
Sunny
H 49°
L 26°
45°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 58°
L 37°
56°
Murphy
Fair
H 55°
L 29°
53°
Pikeville
Sunny
H 49°
L 26°
45°
Summerville
Partly Cloudy
H 63°
L 36°
58°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 58°
L 37°
56°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 58°
L 37°
56°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.