A Chattanooga woman is taking her love for the outdoors and using it to empower people around her.
"I had two paddleboards and an idea, that's all I started with," said Outshine Adventures Sunshine Loveless. "I started taking padddleboard tours."
Loveless loves anything outdoors.
"I've always wanted to have adventures," said Loveless. "That's what fills my cup and feeds my soul."
For several years, she tried living her day-to-day life in a more traditional fashion as a social worker.
"I feel like I'm making a difference but I'm not happy," said Loveless. "I have a mortgage, I've got car bills, I've got everything you're supposed to have as an adult and I'm utterly miserable and then I get lung cancer."
She said the lung cancer diagnosis served as a wake-up call and she decided to start living a life of adventure.
"We got yoga hikes, we got this, we got that, we have a lot of things coming up," said Loveless.
Now after founding and running Outshine Adventures for five yeras, she's hoping to empower other people to break out of their norm and pursue more natural endeavors.
"We're all very programmed in this world," said Loveless. "We're taught to go to school, get a job, trade our time for a paycheck, and many of us are are okay with that. Wait for retirement, count down the days."
She said whether it's doing yoga or paddleboarding or hostin gher first-ever women's camping retreat this fall, she hopes she can fulfill everyone's cup of getting out in nature.
"If I'm doing my job right, you walk away saying 'I want to buy a paddleboard. I want to do this. This felt awesome,'" said Loveless.
She said registration for the women's fall retreat is full, but there will be registration open for anothe retreat next spring.
You can see a full list of Outshine Adventure's events here.