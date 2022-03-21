A local couple’s pet has made it to the quarter finals of “America’s Favorite Pet” contest.
The fluffy black cat who is now in 5th place, is named Elvis. His owners Becky and Joshua Light rescued him, and are now hoping he wins.
Becky said she entered him into the contest by answering questions and submitting his adorable pictures.
"I was fully supportive, he's great and does everything we ask him to most of the time,” said Joshua.
Elvis is a calm cat, living a relatively easy life, but it wasn’t always that way. His owners said he suffered a health issue.
"We have to keep him on a special diet because he had diabetes for about a month and he went into remission, he loves food but we have to restrict his diet,” said Becky.
His owners thought it was important to have him win, not just for his furry good looks and temperament, but because black cats don’t often get the recognition they deserve.
"They often get overlooked at shelters, and they are the last to get adopted. So both cats and dogs. So we just wanted to show America that Elvis is friendly and personable and he is a great cat,” said Becky.
Elvis is one of the cats in 64 groups with 24 cats in each group.
If he wins, he would make it to the semi-finals and then to the finals. The winner would receive a 5,000 dollars cash prize, and be featured in the magazine Catster.
In addition, a vote equals a donation towards the non-profit organization PAWS that raises awareness and rehabilitates animals.
"If they donate 25 dollars, Elvis gets 25 votes,” said Becky.
You can vote on Facebook daily for free or you can donate through that same link to PAWs.
"PAWS does a double vote every couple days so if you donate say 25 dollars, you can get fifty votes," said Becky.
He has to be in first place by Thursday at 9pm so he can head to the semi-finals.