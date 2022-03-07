The International Journal of Drug Policy says that Delta 8 THC was heavily searched on Google in the U.S. in 2020 and 2021. The increase in the use of the cannabis product has some labs that test the legal limit of Delta 8 products concerned.
New Bloom Labs in Chattanooga, tests hundreds to thousands of cannabis products per week.
John Kerns, the co-founder, and CEO of New Bloom Labs said there is a labeling problem in the Delta-8 industry and some products are mislabeled which can become a large problem for consumers and manufacturers.
"New Bloom Lab conducts the chemical analysis and provides the data of which these labels are created. Right? So what we are finding is that many labs throughout the country, struggle to tell the difference between Delta-8 & Delta-9 THC and that's leading to mislabeling," Kerns said.
Delta 8 THC is a form of Cannabis that is legal and selling rapidly throughout the US. Certain amounts of Delta 9 THC in a product is an illegal form of cannabis that is considered a federally controlled substance. Labs like New Bloom Labs are in business to test products and label them properly.
"Cannabis products in THC cannot have more than .3 percent Delta-9 THC in them. What we are seeing is that many of these products exceed that legal threshold by a great deal," He said.
Kern's lab works to make sure the labels are correct and provide the right information to consumers. Each product has a QR code one can scan to check the legitimacy of the lab testing and product research. He says using the right labs to make sure the amount of legal THC is in the products is crucial.
"Consumers have to rely on quality lab testing and what we are seeing is, unfortunately, many of the lab testing companies that test these products aren't doing a very good job of it and it's creating a lot of risk for consumers," He said.
Kerns said some consumers believe they are buying a legal substance from retailer distributers but the labels may be misleading. Delta 8 THC has only been on the market for about two years and is said to help alleviate symptoms of anxiety and sleeplessness.
"As this industry continues to go mainstream and legitimize, it's going to be important that everyone understands cannabis products, how they work, and why they work," He said.
New Bloom Labs said if you are consuming legal limits of Cannabis products check the label, the labs, and educate yourself on Cannabis products in general.