McKamey Animal Center's newest event, 'Dining for Paws!' kicked off on Thursday and goes through Sunday.
Local restaurants, bars, and coffee shops are partnering with MAC to donate a portion of their sales directly to McKamey's mission.
All donations directly benefit the nearly 5,000 animals that will turn to McKamey this year for help, shelter, and more!
Partner Locations & Details:
- Red Eyed Rooster Coffee Co. (15% of sales) - participating the entire event!
- Wooden City (15% of Bar Sales) - participating Thursday and Sunday
- Chick-fil- A - Gunbarrel Location ONLY (15% of cookie sales) - participating Saturday!
- The Edwin Hotel (10% of sales) - participating Sunday!
- Spill the Beans Coffee Truck (15% of sales) - participating Thursday and Friday!