McKamey Animal Center

McKamey Animal Center's newest event, 'Dining for Paws!' kicked off on Thursday and goes through Sunday.

Local restaurants, bars, and coffee shops are partnering with MAC to donate a portion of their sales directly to McKamey's mission.

All donations directly benefit the nearly 5,000 animals that will turn to McKamey this year for help, shelter, and more!

Partner Locations & Details:

  • Red Eyed Rooster Coffee Co. (15% of sales) - participating the entire event!
  • Wooden City (15% of Bar Sales) - participating Thursday and Sunday
  • Chick-fil- A - Gunbarrel Location ONLY (15% of cookie sales) - participating Saturday!
  • The Edwin Hotel (10% of sales) - participating Sunday!
  • Spill the Beans Coffee Truck (15% of sales) - participating Thursday and Friday!

 