Local business owners are gearing up for MainX24, a 24-hour festival with over 100 events, this weekend.
Merchants on Main is one of the many businesses participating in MainX24 on Saturday. Owner Missy Steiner said MainX24 is one of her most important days of the year.
"It's definitely the most magical day of the year," said Steiner. "It's my favorite."
Steiner has owned Merchants on Main for more than a decade.
She said over all of these years, her busiest day is always MainX24.
"But for the store, I have more people that come through that day than any other day and a lot of people find us that didn't know we were here," said Steiner.
MainX24 volunteer Kelly Allen said what started as a day to bring attention to Main Street now serves as a much bigger purpose for many small business owners like Allen.
"We believe that more than 10,000 people come to Main Street, MainX24," said Allen.
Steiner said without MainX24, businesses would struggle, which they already saw during the pandemic.
"It was just so sad for all of us," said Steiner. "The best part was when we did get it for the next year, it made you know how much you really appreciate MainX24."
But she hopes this year will be even busier than last year, drawing more attention to the many hidden gems on Main Street.
"We love bringing people in, kind of introducing them to the businesses and restaurants that are down here," said Allen.
"We're slammed," said Steiner. "Beautifully crazy, slammed and couldn't be happier."
MainX24 begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
The parade begins at 10:30 a.m.
For a full schedule, you can click here.