An early-morning fire at a Brainerd Road restaurant is believed to have been caused by an electrical problem.
Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to 5001 Brainerd Road about 1:30am Tuesday for a report of a commercial building fire at Cook Out, a fast-food chain restaurant.
When firefighters arrived, flames were visible on the roof and employees were in the process of evacuating the building.
Several fire crews attacked the fire, using aerial equipment and going inside the building. Additional crews helped keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.
There's currently no information on injuries or damage extent.