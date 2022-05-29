Over 300 local Boy Scouts, leaders, and parents partnered with the Chattanooga National Cemetery to place American flags decorating nearly 60,000 graves to honor fallen heroes.
“Memorial Day is a sacred day where we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said. “We can never forget these heroes nor the families who continue to grieve the loss of their mother, father, son, daughter, sister or brother who stood in the gap for each of us to maintain the very democracy we are able to treasure every day.”
Local Scouts were thrilled to honor Medal of Honor recipient, Desmond Doss, on this year’s patch honoring the occasion.
These commemorative patches were graciously provided by event partner Elks Lodge 91 of Chattanooga.
“It was great to be back serving local heroes once again this year,” said Greg Lee, volunteer Vice President of Program for the Cherokee Area Council.
Jared Pickens, Scout Executive/CEO of the Cherokee Area Council said of the event, “It is truly incredible to see this service provided to our community by these young people. This is a fantastic learning experience for our Scouts – to respect the service of those laid to rest in this sacred place.”
Scouts also provided similar service last weekend at the Festival of Flags in Ringgold, Georgia and this weekend in Cleveland, Tennessee and several area cemeteries.