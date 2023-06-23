A local bakery will be featured on national television Friday night on a show hosted by one of Food Network’s most recognizable faces.
The Dutch Maid Bakery & Cafe in Grundy County will be featured on Guy Fieri's latest show called "Guy's All-American Road Trip".
Local 3 News hit the road ourselves to check out the bakery for a taste of what it has to offer and to, of course, get the scoop on what Guy decided to try for himself.
"He said that the bread was good,” owner Cindy Day recalled. “Our cinnamon rolls he had for breakfast. It was great."
Cindy Day is the owner of the Dutch Maid Bakery & Cafe in Tracy City.
The bakery opened 121 years ago in 1902, which may have caught Fieri's interest when he decided to check it out.
"It went through World War I, it went through the Depression, World War II, it went through all the major influences that hit America,” said Day.
Day says she bought the bakery in 2005 and says the original owner's grandchildren, who are now in their 80’s, still come by the shop to check things out.
"Just feel like it's such an honor and a privilege to have the family still care about how I do things,” Day said.
Besides it's rich history, Day’s baked goods are what draw in customers.
Day says she got to show Fieri a few of her recipes.
“We made brownies, we made cookies, we made cinnamon roles, because those are all things that really our bakery is known for and that we really feature,” said Day.
Moonshine Cakes are another special of Day’s.
"I bet I gave him about 30 Moonshine Cakes to give out to folks,” Day said. “So yep, it was great and he loved it."
The Dutch Maid Bakery & Cafe will be featured on "Guy's All-American Road Trip" at 9:00pm on Food Network.
Day says if you like what you see come check it out for yourself.
"It's so worth it I think,” Day said. “We'll take good care of them and they can see some of the things that we have made.”
The Dutch Maid Bakery & Cafe is located at 109 Main Street in Tracy City.
To learn more, visit the official website or call 931-592-3171.