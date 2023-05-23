Tennessee Valley's most recognized young environmentalist will soon appear in on your tv.
A new documentary on Chattanooga's 13-year-old environmentalist, Cash Daniels, is set to release this week.
Cash is an award-winning conservationist who has led a powerful movement cleaning up in the Tennessee River and has been featured on Local 3 News throughout the years, as well as TIME and NBC News.
When young Cash Daniels learned that 80% of trash in the ocean comes from rivers, he knew he couldn’t wait for someone else to take action.
At the age of seven, Cash, “The Conservation Kid,” began leading cleanups in the Tennessee River in his hometown, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Six years later, Cash continues to make a significant impact on the river’s health by strategically collecting fishing waste and inspiring his peers to protect the environment.
Cash shares he was at the beach when he noticed a doll head buried in sand. That image would later inspire him to ignite a movement calling on today’s teens to conserve our rivers.
Now, he is sharing his story on a platform called "Rivers are Life".
The 13-year-old's 70-hour work week revolves around cleaning our nation's rivers and expanding his creation of special filament bins for outdoor enthusiasts, which he hopes to put in national parks across the country.
In the documentary, he discusses what discarded fishing lines and lures in rivers can cause to the environment.
Cash says he is proud to be apart of the 'Rivers are Life'' mission to raise awareness of the true force and fragility of our river systems while showcasing their interconnectedness with all of us, our planet's wildlife, and the ocean waste problem.
The film also highlights the Tennessee River Gorge Trust who invite Cash to their bird observatory to show him the impact of his conservation efforts on the river's ecosystem.
View the short film below: