Hamilton County District Attorney General Coty Wamp is the focus of heavy criticism for her role in closing down the Budgetel Inn in East Ridge Wednesday.
Residents say they were not notified of their eviction ahead of time and were given a mere four hours to move out.
Some former Budgetel residents are saying they're not allowed to come back to grab their possessions after being kicked out.
We spoke with local attorney Robin Flores to find out what rights these residents really have.
"It's not my clothing that's causing the nuisance, if you think it's me and you're putting me out… let me get my stuff," said Flores.
Robin Flores claims the DA's Office has no right to hold onto the personal possessions of those who were evicted Wednesday morning, citing the 'Taking Clause' from the Fifth Amendment. Under the U.S. Constitution the clause states, "Nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation."
Flores says, that's a small issue when compared to the lack of due process given to the tenants.
"We're not Stalin Russia, we're supposed to be the United States, and you have to give them notice," said Flores.
Flores explained residents paying day to day would not be considered 'leasing' the property, voiding their property rights.
But, if even one of the residents pays month to month, they would be considered a tenant under Tennessee's Landlord Act and have at least five days notice of eviction. In that case, he says, Coty Wamp could be in legal trouble.
"If she was personally involved and made personal decisions, she can be brought before a federal court in her individual capacity, by dispossessing people of their lease over proprietary interest," said Flores.
Several residents of the Inn reached out to Local 3 asking for our help. Chuck Burkhalter says he had, indeed paid his rent for the month of November and has yet to receive his money back.
"If I hadn't saved my money right, I wouldn't have any where to live," said Burkhalter.
Burkhalter tells us he has been paying rent month to month since September and believes many other residents were doing the same.
Coty Wamp has stated the reason for closing the hotel down was because of several sex offenders residing there along with a high volume of criminal activity.
Flores, a defense attorney for more than two decades, says he does not understand why the District Attorney General was in a rush to shut it down.
"She's moving them out of the cesspool and into the street with sub freezing temperatures at night with no where to go, while inflation is at its highest rate in years. We got the holidays coming up, people have paid their money in advance, and now your kicking them on the street," said Flores.
The DA says the case is set to be heard in criminal court on Monday.
Flores advises the residents in need of help to reach out to local churches or the Red Cross for help.