All abortions will be illegal in the state of Tennessee starting August 25, after the final judgment was filed in the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday.
Under the new law abortions will only be legal if it's deemed necessary to prevent the death or serious bodily injury to the mother. We spoke with a local attorney to clear up what that means exactly.
With years of practice handling civil rights litigation, Robin Flores shined a light on the legal issues he see's coming from the approaching trigger law in Tennessee.
He fears physicians performing life saving abortion procedures may end up in court. Flores says the law does not specify clearly what conduct is punishable and believes the law will be declared void for vagueness.
"Here you've got a situation where you're putting a burden on a judge to make a medical decision," said Flores.
Republican Senator Rusty Crowe who co-sponsored the bill in 2019 told the associated press, "I will say as chairman of health, I am getting some communications from totally different groups ... that do think we probably should fine-tune the trigger bill somewhat to make sure that we don't get our docs in trouble when they're trying to follow the law," said Senator Crowe.
Flores is concerned the law is so vague right now, many doctors will distance themselves from these cases leading to medical complications for the mother.
"I mean does it necessarily put the woman's life at risk to carry basically a dead baby to term? It's mind boggling," said Flores.
Flores made a suggestion for a team of medical experts to be consulted and make a factual analysis on whether the mother should carry the baby or not.