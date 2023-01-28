Video showing the traffic stop in Memphis of Tyre Nichols was released to the public this evening.
Nichols was beaten by police, January 7th and died in the hospital three days later.
(The video is graphic. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED)
A local attorney and former police officer shared an explanation on the charges five former officers in Memphis are facing following this incident.
The officers have been charged with Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, two counts of Official Misconduct, two counts Aggravated kidnapping, and one county of Official Oppression.
Robin Flores, a private attorney in Chattanooga with police and army experience, says the immediate police escalation was unnecessary. Adding it would put anyone in fear.
Flores states force was at the highest level for a traffic stop.
He says after seeing the reactions from the initial stop, he believes Tyre Nichols did not have a chance.
"That all occurred almost from the start, the official misconduct and the official oppression at the initial traffic stop."
Flores explained after watching the footage, the District Attorney was right to bring charges immediately. He adds that those charges can be upgraded.
He believes it is likely that other charges may be added to other officers, as well.
Flores says Tyre Nichols was helpless. He expressed it looked like he tried to comply with demands but officers appeared to have had conflicting requests.
"The aggravated assault, yes. it was the injury, the assault upon another when there was no justification - which could lead.. had a high probability of death or serious injury. Second degree murder, obvious."
The former officers have also been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping.
"The point when they started using that amount of force - particularly, when they cuffed him and moved him, and got him from Point A to Point B. Thats where the kidnapping began."
Flores says this is one of the most disturbing criminal videos he has seen.
He goes on to explain that after the Memphis Police Department shared footage publicly, there is always a concern about a jury pool being tainted, but believes they will likely bring in a jury from this part of the state.
"It will impact the presiding Judge and District Attorney. They are going to have to figure out what they're going to do with the publicity coming from this."
The since terminated offciers will appear in court on February 17th.
We will keep you updated as we learn more details.