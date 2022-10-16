Hunter Lee is an aspiring Meteorologist with Aspergers who lives in Chattanooga and is currently attending Western Kentucky University.
He's recently gone viral at a Western Kentucky Game and because of that, he was able to do a weather forecast at a local station!
He credits his success to one person at Siskin - who is getting recognized by more than just him, but by the entire state of Tennessee.
Local 3's Meteorologist Clay Smith got to meet with Hunter yesterday to talk about all of that.
Take a look!