Local animal shelters in Chattanooga reach full capacity

Two of our local shelters say they have reached full capacity over the last few weeks.
McKamey Animal Center shared last week that they will either have to close their doors to new intakes completely or start euthanizing animals.
They are offering $10 adoptions to try to get pets out of the shelter quickly.
The Humane Educational Society is also out of kennel space.
They are asking people to foster to make more space.
You can view the available animals in both shelters below:
- Adoptable animals at McKamey Animal Center
- Adoptable animals at Humane Educational Society