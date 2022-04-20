Local animal hospital providing free eye exams for service animals in May

A local animal hospital has opened its doors to provide free eye exams to service and working animals in the Chattanooga area.
Every May, veterinarians around the world provide free sight-saving eye exams to service and working animals.
"It is all animals including dogs, cats, horses and it's to make sure that our lovely working fur family is able to keep on working," said VCA River Veterinary Ophthalmologists Jo-Ann McKinnon said between 8,000 to 10,000 animals will be examined during the worldwide event, which runs the entire month of may.
For the first time, VCA River is bringing the program for furr babies in the Tennessee Valley.
"Tennessee is a state of service and we like to give back. We are apart of the community, with VCA participating in this program it gives the service to the community to make sure our service animals are well taken care of."
McKinnon says they aim to give back to animals that do so much for our community. Eye exams for service animals are extremely important so that owners know the vision of their animal and if there is an issue they can find it early and treat it.
"Because we don't want any of our individuals who depend on these animals to be put in harms way because they are not able to do the work because they have cataracts or retinal diseases."
To sign up for a free eye exam, you'll first need to register online at ACVOEyeExams.org.
After you register on the website, you can call VCA River at (423) 698-4612 and the staff will help schedule your appointment for a day in May. The deadline to register in April 30th.
To qualify for the eye exams, they must be active service and working animals that have been through a formal training program or are currently enrolled in a formal program.