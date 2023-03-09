A public interest advocacy group in Chattanooga is expressing concerns ahead of required the storm water needed for the new Lookouts Stadium.
Helen Burns Sharp, Founder of the Public Interest Advocacy Group "Accountability for Taxpayer money," voiced her concerns at the Chattanooga Sports Authority Board meeting on Thursday.
She says she asked the city which entity would be responsible for making sure that fee is paid.
"The sports authority will be responsible for such fees as the owner of the project. If any fees are payable, the sports authority will require the lookouts to pay such fees as an operating expense under the lease."
That lease for the new stadium is still being negotiated with the lookouts owners.