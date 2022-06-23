Local advocacy center shares tools and resources for victims coping with sexual abuse trauma

A woman in McMinn County has been indicted a second time for sexual encounters with students at McMinn Central High School.
More victims have been identified making the total number of victims eighteen.
The Children's Advocacy Center of Hamilton County spoke with Local 3 News to lend support to the victims of these assaults.
Experts say in cases like these mental health support is imperative with ongoing investigations and pending litigation. Resources are available for victims and their families as proceedings continue.
"In a situation like this where there an adult who is a trusted adult in the community, when they perpetrate on multiple children these kids coming forward over a time period is not unusual," Kristen Pavlik McCallie, the Executive Director of the Children's Advocacy Center of Hamilton County said.
She said it's normal to see more victims identified after the initial charges were made public.
Advocacy centers provide families with resources and referrals for therapy.
"Trust has been broken between these kids and someone who was trusted in their community and being like really able to move forward can take some time so therapeutic intervention can be really helpful and just being there for each other is just a community," She said.
Melissa Blair of McMinn County was indicted a second time by a Grand Jury on Tuesday. Nine more victims were identified following her first indictment with other multiple victims in February. That investigation continued for two months.
She was booked at the McMinn County Jail on June 21st and is being held on a million-dollar bond.
"As we hear more stories or as victims show their courage and bravery to go through the legal process you know to come forth that we really need to honor that," She said.
CAC suggests to help families avoid situations like these, ask a lot of questions about the people your children are around, make sure you're active in checking their social media activity and even suggest background checks for adult leaders in all settings.
"What is important to recognize for all victims...when you're sexually assaulted, especially when you're a minor who is having a person in authority take advantage of their place of power it's not your fault," She said.
If you or someone you know is a victim involved in this case, please contact the McMinn County Sheriff's Department.