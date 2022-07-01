This week, a federal court allowed Tennessee's abortion ban to take effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned. It makes abortions illegal as early as six weeks into pregnancy. The decision comes after the state's trigger law, which would ban abortion by the middle of August.
Local 3 News spoke with pro-choice and pro-life activists who share resources for women who are pregnant.
The ruling lets states decide on banning abortion. Since it is banned in Tennessee, it has changed the lives of some pregnant women.
"So many babies and women will be saved from this. Because regardless of what you hear abortion is not good for women," said Candy Clepper, the president of Greater Chattanooga Right to Life.
"I myself have only just realized the gravity of this ruling in the last few days," said Kim Osment, with the Chattanooga Health Advocacy Team.
Despite their stand on this issue, they said there are choices for pregnant women who need help.
"The choices are to parent or there are always adoption options," said Clepper.
"Just trying to ensure that people have places and faces if you will to talk to about what's going on," said Osment.
Resources are offered for women after the abortion ban in Tennessee. "From pregnancy care to parenting classes, there is material support, someone walking alongside these mothers with these untimely pregnancies so they don't feel like they are alone, and job placement," said Clepper.
Osment said women can go out of state for an abortion. "Ineedana.com is there for you. Reproresource.org are there for you. Those are two excellent resources for anybody looking to have a semblance of control over their reproductive lives," she said. She added that the Chattanooga Health Advocacy team is not offering funding to help women travel out of state to get an abortion.
Both local leaders said there might be a need for counseling at this time for pregnant women.
"Many of the organizations provide counseling I know locally "Choices" has counseling," said Clepper.
"Counseling is a lot of times cost prohibited," said Osment.
The hope is pregnant women can find support.
RESOURCES:
https://choiceschattanooga.org/
Choices offers a safe, supportive environment so you can explore all your options and plan your
future. All our services are free and confidential and are available to anyone regardless of race,
color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin or disability.
https://ccetn.org/pregnancy-help-center
The Pregnancy Help Center provides for the needs of children in low-income situations and
more.
http://foundationhouseministries.org/
Maternity home in Cleveland
https://younglives.younglife.org/
See teen moms thrive.
https://www.momentumnetwork.org/
MOMentum Network provides connection, guidance and community to pregnant or parenting
college students. Our mission is to build the village that propels two-generations to shatter
statistics with single moms in college & their children.
https://firstthings.org/parenting/
Parenting resources
https://www.nurturethenext.org/
Nurture the Next helps Tennessee families build the skills and confidence to create a caring
environment needed for the healthy development of their children.
Her PLAN facilitates collaboration between assistance providers and their communities to
empower women and families through medical, social, and material support.
Adoption, foster care, care for orphans, counseling and support, honoring and supporting birth
mothers.
https://www.standingwithyou.org/
Find resources you need to become a successful parent
Find a Pregnancy Care Center in your local community
Find support for pregnant moms 24/7/365 at
https://www.tn.gov/governor/news/2022/5/12/gov--lee-calls-on-partners-to-support-kids-in-
foster-care-this-summer.html
Gov. Lee’s new private-public partnership for foster homes as another example of support for
children. He has also said that he wants to make adoption a priority and make it easier and
hopefully cheaper. If we come together and make this a priority in both the public and private
sector, we will succeed.
To find an abortion
https://www.reproresource.org/
Also to find an abortion