Parents out there understand when a child finds something they're passionate about; they may become a little obsessed. Some kids love cars, trains, or big trucks.
Well, one local 6-year-old has found his love for elevators.
"These are so beautiful, and you will wait to see them," said elevator enthusiast Matthew Miller.
He may be only six years old, but Matthew Miller has already been through many ups and downs in his life.
"Because they were so fast, and they take you to a floor in the blink of an eye," said Matthew.
For the past two years, Matthew and his mom Candace Miller have been traveling around Chattanooga and to other cities testing out as many elevators as they can find.
"My favorite in the Marriott marquee in downtown Atlanta," said Matthew.
"So it's taught him to be kind and considerate, hold the door open, ask people what floor they're going to, tell them to have a good day, so things like that, life lessons as well," said Miller.
Managers at the Westin Hotel were kind enough to allow us to ride and film inside their elevators.
Miller tells us Matthew's passion started as a fear.
"Because I went in this one with flickering lights, and that one made me scared," said Matthew.
She says this changed quickly when she showed him YouTube videos about the safety of elevators.
"So he just became obsessed with watching the elevator videos to the point where he was like, can we go on some elevators just to try it out, and so I wanted him to overcome his fear obviously," said Miller.
Matthew overcame his fear and dedicated much of his time to researching and learning about the machines.
"The first elevator ever to be built was named Otis, and then companies built it up, and then they started making modern elevators," explained Matthew.
Miller said last year, Matthew asked if he could start his own YouTube channel to share his visits and talk about elevators.
"People seem to be interested in it, people who are also what they call 'elevator enthusiasts,'" said Miller.
"Yes, I'm teaching them about elevators," said Matthew.
Miller says Matthew's channel, "mjloveselevators" has 159 videos that have encouraged his friends to learn more about his passion.
She hopes other kids around the world join in the fun.
"And it's led us to where we're going to New York to ride the one world trade center, so follow your kid's passion because you don't know where it's going to lead," said Miller.
If you want to subscribe to Matthew's YouTube channel, click here.