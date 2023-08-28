David Carroll, renowned for his roles as the "Best Columnist" and "Best TV Personality" in Chattanooga, celebrates the release of his fourth book, "I Won't Be Your Escape Goat."
Having authored for 52 newspapers across Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia, Carroll departs from his historical works with this humor-focused book. It's titled "I Won't Be Your Escape Goat: David Carroll’s Ho Made Social Media Blunders," inspired by a "Ho Made Apple Cider" sign blooper.
The book gathers 400-plus comedic moments, enhanced by illustrations from Chattanooga artist Mike Salter.
Published by Fresh Ink Press, personally autographed copies are available for $19.95 plus shipping through ChattanoogaRadioTV.com.
To book him for book signings or speaking engagements, contact him at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.