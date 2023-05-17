Cleveland City Schools and Cleveland High School have announced the inductees for the 10th Annual Alumni Hall of Fame, including Local 3's very own Alison Pryor!
The inductees are selected by demonstrating achievements in their respective fields and significantly contributing to their communities.
The inductees for the 10th Annual Cleveland High School Alumni Hall of Fame are:
● Alison Pryor, Class of 2006 - Meteorologist, Local 3 News
● John G. Brewer (posthumously), Class of 1969 - Financial Leader, US Department of Agriculture
● Mike Connolly, Class of 1978 - Retired Educator / Coach, Cleveland City Schools
● JC Bowman, Class of 1981 - CEO, Professional Educators of Tennessee
● Prisavia Croft, Class of 1984 - Retired Educator / Administrator, Cleveland City Schools
● Kirk Lambert, Class of 1994 - Owner, LambCon ReadyMix / Bradley Concrete
● Allison B. Campbell, Class of 1994 - Owner, A & A Campbell Group
● Matthew Coleman, Class of 1995 - Attorney, Logan Thompson, P.C.
● Samantha L. Spinks, Class of 1997 - Assistant Professor of Nursing, Lee University
● Ben Murphy, Class of 2011 - Assistant Film Editor, Avatar Movie
The selection of these inductees was based on criteria including being a graduate of Cleveland High School for at least ten years, demonstrating outstanding achievements, making a significant community impact, embodying a life of service, and exemplifying the heart of a Raider.
The Cleveland community is invited to join the celebration of these individuals on Friday, October 20th, at 9 a.m. in Raider Arena at Cleveland High School.
The inductees will be recognized during halftime at the Cleveland High School football game at Benny Monroe Stadium at 7 p.m.