A great way to stay informed when severe weather strikes is with a NOAA weather radio.
Local 3 is partnering with the Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency to give away 200 weather radios.
The next event is scheduled for Friday, July 21, at Riverbend Park in Dalton from 4:00pm-7:00pm.
Residents can also bring their weather radios to be programmed during that time. Whitfield County Emergency Management Coordinator Christina Byrd said the radios are a life-saving tool.
“We can’t begin to stress how important having a weather radio in your home or business is. Cellular technology is great but if you lose service the weather apps and social media warnings won’t be accessible. A weather radio doesn’t rely on the same technology and you’re less likely to tune it out like you could a cellphone if you’re busy. We’re excited to partner with Local 3 News to not only be able to provide the opportunity to make sure your radio is correctly programmed but to also increase awareness of this potentially lifesaving tool,” said Byrd.
Warren & Griffin is sponsoring the event and will provide enough batteries to power 200 weather radios.
You must be a Whitfield County resident to receive a free radio, which will be given on a first come, first served basis.
We hope you'll join us!