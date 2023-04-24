A great way to stay informed when severe weather strikes is with a NOAA weather radio.
Local 3 is partnering with the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) to program weather radios.
The next event is scheduled for Thursday, May 4 at Academy Sports in Hixson from 2:00pm-7:00pm.
You'll be able to purchase your weather radios inside and teams at the event will program them for free.
We held an event in April and Academy Sports sold out of weather radios in 30 minutes.
Warren & Griffin is sponsoring the event and will provide enough batteries to power 100 weather radios.
We hope you'll join us!