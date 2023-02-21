Local 3 is partnering with Whitfield County Emergency Management and the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management to program weather radios next month.
Whitfield County Emergency Management will hand out 45 weather radios to residents on Thursday, March 2 at the Mack Gaston Community Center from 2:00pm-7:00pm.
Residents can also bring their weather radios to be programmed during that time. Whitfield County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Christina Byrd, said the radios are a life-saving tool.
“We can’t begin to stress how important having a weather radio in your home or business is. Cellular technology is great but if you lose service the weather apps and social media warnings won’t be accessible. A weather radio doesn’t rely on the same technology and you’re less likely to tune it out like you could a cellphone if you’re busy. We’re excited to partner with Local 3 News to not only be able to provide the opportunity to make sure your radio is correctly programmed but to also increase awareness of this potentially lifesaving tool,” said Byrd.
The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management will also host a weather radio event. It’s scheduled for Thursday, March 16 at Academy Sports on Hamilton Place Blvd. from 2:00pm-7:00pm.
Public Relations Manager for Hamilton County EMA, Amy Maxwell, said they programmed more than 200 radios during their last event.
“The demand was so great during the event that the Hixson store sold out, sending customers to other nearby stores to purchase radios to be programmed,” said Maxwell.
That means 200 families will be just a bit safer and alerted to severe storms in the future.