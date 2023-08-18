Local 3 News is again partnering with local emergency management agencies to help keep you safe.
These popular events have prompted Local 3 to have more programming events.
The events will allow you to bring your weather radio into be programmed or purchase a weather radio that our teams can program for you on-site.
- September 7 - 4pm-7pm - Lowes Home Improvement 229 Paul Huff Pkwy NW, Cleveland, TN (map link)
- October 5 - 2pm-7pm - Academy Sports - Hamilton Place (map link)
- November 2 - 2pm-7pm - Academy Sports - Hixson (map link)
- December 7* - 2pm-7pm - Academy Sports - Hamilton Place (map link)
* This event will be a special Share your Christmas™ event. Bring in your canned goods to help those in need, and you can get free batteries for your weather radio.
We expect to have even more events in the future!