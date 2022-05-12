On Tuesday, we lost our Local 3 News Chief Photojournalist Lee Broome at the age of 36.
During a career that spanned almost 18 years, Lee was behind the camera, capturing most of the Tennessee Valley’s top stories of the 21st century.
He was a bright light in local journalism who will never be dimmed.
Lee Broome’s personality came through on both sides of the camera. As a friend and co-worker, Lee was the one who laughed the loudest, and loved life the most.
As a photojournalist, his talent for storytelling was evident through the good times and the bad. Through the lens of his camera, he documented tragedies, severe weather events, and celebrations.
Lee could take quiet moments, and let the story tell itself.
Lee had a gift, nurtured by his Red Bank High School video production teacher Glen Wagner, a former chief photographer at WRCB. The two formed a mutual admiration society, with the teacher serving as Lee’s role model, and the student moving up the ranks of TV news, from a rookie fresh out of high school, to the top position in his department.
Lee was a perfectionist. He took pride in the little things. The right shot, the best lighting, and making people feel comfortable on camera. It’s no wonder he consistently won journalism’s top honors, from the Associated Press, and the Radio Television News Directors Edward R. Murrow Awards. Reporters knew that with Lee shooting and editing their video, their story would be presented in the best possible way.
TV news reporting has come a long way since Lee entered the field in 2004. Analog became digital, and satellite trucks have given way to backpacks, iPhones and mobile weather stations. Lee mastered every new technology, and mentored younger co-workers, as others had done for him.
We learned a lot from Lee Broome. He inspired us with his passion for living, his quest to tell the best stories, and his ever-present smile. He leaves behind many good friends, and a legacy of great video. He will always be a part of Local 3 News.
The funeral service for Lee will be held Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Fort Oglethorpe.