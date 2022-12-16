UPDATE: For a sixth year in a row, Local 3 News has won the Salvation Army's Battle of the Bells event.
Local 3 News brought in $3,207.67, thanks to your help and the donations placed in our Red Kettle.
In addition to the donations Local 3 received, our competitors also brought in hundreds of dollars, raising almost $4,000 total.
The goal of the event is to raise money for the Salvation Army, so the organization can support people in-need.
PREVIOUS STORY: It's that time of year again for the Salvation Army's 'Battle of the Bells' and raising money for people in need.
This is the sixth year Local 3 News will be competing to support the Salvation Army's efforts in our community.
The Local 3 Team will be ringing bells Friday, December 16 from 10:00am to 6:00pm at Hamilton Place Mall's Food Court entrance near Red Robin.
With your help, we were able to raise more than $2,000 last year.
Overall, all of the organizations involved together brought in over $3,000.
Stop by, say hello and help us raise money for people in need.