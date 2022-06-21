Local 3 Anchor David Carroll and Times Free Press Business Editor David Flessner will moderate six Hamilton County School Board debates online over two weeks in July.
The event will be livestreamed at Local 3’s Facebook page, Local3news.com and inside the Local 3 apps as well as at timesfreepress.com.
Viewers and readers will have an opportunity to submit questions for each debate.
You can submit those online using this form. Please provide your question, and indicate if you’re a Hamilton County parent, teacher or community member, and your ZIP code.
The debates will be held at 7:00pm on these dates:
July 12: District 8
- Republican Larry Grohn
- Democrat Katie Perkins
July 13: District 10
- Democrat Jeff Crim
- Republican Faye Robinson
- Independent Christine Essex
July 14: District 11
- Democrat Jill Black
- Republican Virginia Ann Manson
- Independent Steve McKinney
July 19: District 3
- Democrat Jean Piroth
- Republican Joe Smith
July 20: District 5
- Democrat Karitsa Mosley Jones
- Republican Charles Paty
July 21: District 6
- Democrat Ben Conner
- Republican Jon Baker