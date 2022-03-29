A great way to stay informed when severe weather strikes is with a NOAA weather radio.
Local 3 is partnering with the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) to program weather radios.
The first event is on Thursday, April 14 at Academy Sports on Hamilton Place Boulevard from from 2:00pm - 7:00pm.
The second event is Monday, April 25 at Academy Sports in Hixson from 2:00pm - 7:00pm.
You'll be able to purchase your weather radios inside and someone at the event will program them for free.
We hope you'll join us!