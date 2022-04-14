Weather Radio Event APRIL 14 Hamilton Place.jpg

A great way to stay informed when severe weather strikes is with a NOAA weather radio.

Local 3 is partnering with the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) to program weather radios.

The first event is on Thursday, April 14 at Academy Sports on Hamilton Place Boulevard from from 2:00pm - 7:00pm.

The second event is Monday, April 25 at Academy Sports in Hixson from 2:00pm - 7:00pm. 

You'll be able to purchase your weather radios inside and teams at the event will program them for free.

We hope you'll join us!

Weather Radio Event APRIL 25 Hixson.jpg