Local 3 News partners with Chattanooga Gas for phone-a-thon to help with energy bills

If you use natural gas, you may have noticed heating your home is more expensive this year.
Officials with the U.S. Emergency Information Agency said natural gas is about 30% more expensive compared to last year.
It's a serious hit for people who are already facing financial challenges.
On Friday, Local 3 News is teaming up with Chattanooga Gas for its annual phone-a-thon.
It's an opportunity for people to call in with questions for experts.
"We will provide the energy assistance information where they can get the applications and also give them energy conservation tips," Regional Director Paul Leath said.
One of the main sources of funding comes from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which is a federally funded program that helps people across our area.
"We're going to have some of the highest energy bills this month and next," Leath said. "It's the perfect time to provide assistance for our customers and our community."
The Chattanooga Gas phone-a-thon will start Friday morning.
You can call 800-431-7914 to reach experts.