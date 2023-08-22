The Tennessee Association of Broadcasters (TAB) held its annual Celebration and Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Banquet in Nashville on Monday night.
This was the 75th anniversary of the TAB awards banquet, which was held at the Country Music Hall of Fame.
The Local 3 News Team won first place in the categories of Best Evening Newscast, Best Morning Newscast, and Best Locally Produced Digital Product.
Pam Teague, COO for Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., the parent company of Local 3 News, served as this year’s board chair for the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters.