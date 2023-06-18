Consumers are getting used to paying more for groceries, gas, and housing, and now Red Bank residents may have to pay more for owning a home.
"It's always going to be a gradual increase, as inflation is happening and based on current market trends, we're always going to see an increase," said Carter Robinson, a Remax Realtor.
Red bank homeowners will soon know if they will have to pay one of the highest property tax hikes in the town's history.
In a 3 to 1 vote last week, Red Bank Commissioners passed the proposal on its first reading.
Commissioners are proposing a .57 increase, changing the current tax rate of $1.10 and $1.67.
The second and final vote will happen this Tuesday.
Commissioners are expected to approve, which would mean residents like Susan Parks will have to adjust.
"Because it's not just the tax increase," said Parks, " It's the other thing that are going up. That's the total picture for me."
We calculated the New Tax Rate on Park's Home. Realtor Carter Roberson explains the meaning of assessed value.
"Basically just the tax appraiser going out there and kind of determining the tax rate at which they're going to tax your property on, and they come up with the assessed value based on the land and the improvements you made on your property," said Roberson.
Homeowners can use this formula to find the Red Bank city taxes.
(Assessed Value) (divided by) (100) = ____________ x ( the tax levy $1.10 or $1.67) = (Red Bank City Tax)
The proposed increase depends on a resident's assessed property value. This value will determine how much homeowners will be paying every year.
Parks, has an assessed property value of more than $50,000.
Under the current tax rate of $1.10, Parks is $550 a year, which is about 46 dollars a month.
If the tax increase goes through she would pay $24 more, or $70 a month.
"It's a lot at one time, but I do understand a lot of it," Parks said. " I wish they would have rotated their increases."
Commissioners are proposing a more than $9 million budget for this upcoming fiscal year.
Every dollar, they say, would support new equipment and wages for first responders.
Parks says she understands the need, but worries about the financial burden.
"Red bank has a very diverse population income-wise in every way, and I just think it's going to be hard to do that much in one year for a lot of people," said Parks.
To calculate your Red bank property taxes click here.