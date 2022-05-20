Late Local 3 News Chief Photojournalist Lee Broome and former Local 3 News reporter Michelle Heron were honored Thursday with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for a story about a local poet for hire.
The award for Feature Reporting was given to Broome and Heron for a story about Meredith Garrett, a local poet who writes verses for people to help the express in words what they cannot.
The award marks the second such honor for the Broome/Heron team.
In 2021, the duo earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Hard News when they told the story about a Murray County couple who survived the devastating Easter 2020 tornadoes.
Sadly, Broome died May 10 at the age of 36. But we're confident that he would pleased with this news.