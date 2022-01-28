Local 3 News has teamed up with Chattanooga Gas to help people in need this winter.
It's part of Chattanooga Gas' 13th Annual phone-a-thon.
Volunteers with Chattanooga Gas have been answering calls throughout the day to provide information for people struggling to keep up with their bills.
It's a rewarding experience for Vice President of Operations Tiffany Callaway Ferrell.
She said many of these callers are still struggling financially amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's heart wrenching I would say but when you know that there are things that we can do to help that's when we feel we are where we're supposed to be," Ferrell said.
If you are interested in learning more you can call 800-431-7914.