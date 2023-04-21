Local 3 News got a fun surprise from Meteorologist Cedric Haynes on Friday.
Everywhere we go, people ask us, where's Cedric?
Well, Anchor David Carroll tracked him down at home, via Zoom, for a quick update.
“To review, you had back surgery, and it didn't go well, and so then you had another back surgery, and it went better, and you had physical rehab, and now you're getting some help at home. So, update the viewers on how you're doing today,” said David.
"Yeah, you know I'm doing much better. Obviously, you know, my mobility is improving quite a bit. I'm getting around a little better. Obviously, it's not quite at the level of where I used to be but we are making progress in the right direction. The pain level that I was experiencing even before the surgery is being controlled a good bit better by medicine and things like that. So yeah, much better,” explained Cedric.
Cedric continues to thank viewers for their support and prayers throughout his journey.
He says he can’t wait to return to work as soon as he’s able.
