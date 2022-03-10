What is affordable housing?
It's a question people across the country find themselves asking as home and rental prices continue to rise.
Here in Chattanooga, we at Local 3 also find people asking us where affordable housing is and why there isn't more of it.
According To Hud.Gov, affordable housing is defined as to where an occupant is paying no more than 30% of their income.
Census.gov shows the median household income lies arond $45,000 per year. Rent with utilities would bring an affordable price to about $1,100.
We asked our Local 3 viewers what you're paying when it comes to rent and utilities here in Chattanooga.
With utilities alone, people pay a range between $100 to $900 per utility bill. That alone would mean your rent would need to be at least less than $900, if not lower.
According to census.gov, that's not the case. The median gross rent in Chattanooga is $907.
About 33% of rent is over $1,000 and 52% of rent is between $500 and $999.
"The lack of affordable housing especially has caused our homeless numbers to just skyrocket," said Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalitino Executive Director Wendy Winters.
According to census.gov, rent went up from $764 to $907 between 2015 and 2019.
"Outside investors are making Chattanooga unaffordable for Chattanoogans," said Winters.
Winters said as homeless numbers rise, the long-term solution that's needed isn't happening.
Local 3 looked at Zillow.com to see what rental prices were averaging at.
There were a total of 145 units available, with only 24 available under $1,100 and 4 available under $900.
Local 3 also asked the City of Chattanooga what their response is to the housing challenge.
Interim Communications Director Ellis Smith said the city is working to create short-term incentives with landlords, like the Housing Provider Risk Mitigation fund of $100,000.
"Say if they take a risk and rent to someone outside of their normal market and if there's damage to the unit that exceeds their deposit, we will make that up to a certain amount," said Smith.
He agrees the core issue is there's just not enough units.
"Certainly we don't have enough affordable housing as people would define it," said Smith. "There's the missing middle housing, also called workforce housing."
He said if this problem continues, it could affect Chattanooga's economy, like people not wanting to eat out and support local busineses due to high rent prices.
"So a big part of this is going to be working with partners, working with foundations, working with nonprofits, housing providers, builders. It's going to be a whole city effort to get us to where we need to be," said Smith.
Smith said it is close to impossbile to completley solve this affordable housing issue, as the number of units needed to be created to fix the shortage of affordable housing is in the thousands.
However, he said it is a priority for the city and there will be announcements later this month when it comes to short-term solutions for affordable housing.