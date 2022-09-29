A great way to stay informed when severe weather strikes is with a NOAA weather radio.
Local 3 is partnering with the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) to program weather radios.
The next event is Thursday, October 6 at Academy Sports at Hamilton Place from 2:00pm - 7:00pm.
If you can’t make that event, there’s another event scheduled for Thursday, October 13 at Academy Sports in Hixson from 2:00pm-7:00pm.
You'll be able to purchase your weather radios inside and teams at the event will program them for free.
Be sure to bring batteries for your radio to save the programmed settings!
We hope you'll join us!