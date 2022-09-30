Local 3 News was honored with two 2022 Best of the Best Awards Thursday night in the Chattanooga Times Free Press annual event.
The event allows people to nominate and then vote on their favorite restaurants, places, people and services in the area.
Local 3 Anchor David Carroll was selected as Best Columnist/Reporter. Carroll won Chattanooga’s Best TV Personality 2016, 2018-20 and Best Chattanooga 2018-19.
Local 3 News was also given the title of Best Newscast for a 13th year in a row.
To see the complete list of winners, visit the Chattanooga Times Free Press ‘Best of the Best 2022’ website.
Local 3 News and the Chattanooga Times Free Press are news partners.