Local 3 is expanding its sales and marketing team to further invest in its commitment to serve local businesses. Local 3 has added four new members to the station’s sales team to ensure it is the Tennessee Valley’s first choice for local advertising and marketing expertise.
“A year ago, we went all-in on what it means to be a local broadcaster,” said President/General Manager Callie Starnes. “Being focused on local communities goes beyond news and weather content, it’s also a commitment to the health and wellbeing of our advertisers. If a local business needs help establishing their brand or getting customers through the door, we have the marketing experts to help.”
Local 3 has added veteran Wanda Woodard to the team as a Marketing Specialist. Woodard has an extensive television background, which includes reporting, writing, and producing commercials, and creating effective strategies to help local businesses grow. Woodard spent the last seven years working in Chattanooga at Sunny 92.3 and J103.
“Working at Local 3 was my dream job,” said Woodard, “This team is the best in town and I am thrilled to be working alongside a group of people who have fun coming to work each day and seeing clients succeed.”
In addition to Woodard, Local 3 has welcomed Nick Mastrocco, Sawyer Byers, and Barbara Klaasse. Mastrocco brings with him 35 years of experience in sales and marketing across multiple industries.
Byers has a background in digital marketing and brand management. Klaasse brings with her five years of real estate experience serving clients throughout the Tennessee Valley.
“I don’t think I could have found a better place to work in this market. The level of experience, talent, and professionalism in this building is unmatched in Chattanooga. I’m truly blessed to have landed here,” said Mastrocco.
“As a Chattanooga native, I have always been a big fan of Local 3. Now, being part of this wonderful team and helping local businesses grow is really a dream come true,” said Klaasse.
“It’s been a pleasure meeting and working alongside such a great group of professionals and I’m looking forward to all that’s in store in this new role,” said Byers.
“This group brings with them a wide variety of experience,” said General Sales Manager Gregg Acuff. “Their enthusiasm is contagious and I know our clients and partners will benefit from their knowledge and passion.”
Local 3 will continue to grow in early 2023 with the addition of a tenth Marketing Specialist and a Digital Marketing Manager. Those positions have been announced on Local3News.com and applications are being accepted on our website. In addition, Local 3 is launching an internship in its sales department to invest in local college students with a desire to enter the sales and marketing fields after graduation. Students can apply here for the Spring semester now through the end of the year.
For more on the ways in which Local 3 helps businesses across the Tennessee Valley, visit the Advertise with Us section of our website.
Local 3 is owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. based in Bloomington, Indiana. Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. also owns and operates KTVN-TV in Reno, Nevada; WAJI-FM, WALT-FM, and WLDE-FM in Fort Wayne, Indiana; WGCL-AM and WTTS-FM in Bloomington.