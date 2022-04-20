Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute scientists are partnering with Calvin Donaldson Elementary School students to release juvenile Lake Sturgeon back into the Tennessee River on April 22.
The species are considered living fossils because they have been around since the Cretaceous Period have not significant changed.
The sturgeons have been in custody for months and have now grown big and strong enough to return to the river.
They are one of Tennessee's endangered species due to the poor water quality, damming, and over fishing.
If you are interested witnessing the release the Tennessee Aquarium ask that you meet them at 12:15 p.m. at the small watercraft ramp under the Market Street Bridge in Coolidge Park.