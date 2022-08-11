While most restaurants in the Tennessee Valley had great inspections, one restaurant in Bradley County failed after an inspector found a roach.
Las Margaritas IV on Ocoee Street in Cleveland scored a 68.
The inspector found raw steak in the raw chicken, and they were stored incorrectly in the cooler.
Salsa was found to be dated from over a week ago. There was also not a consistent date marking method causing confusion to the accurate dates.
There was an unlabeled chemical spray bottle and an unlabeled container of brown sugar.
A consumer advisory was not connected to the ribeye steak that is offered partially cooked.
An inspector saw a live roach near the backdoor.
The floor and ceiling were found in poor repair.
A bag of onions were seen by the inspector on the floor.
Containers of uncooked beans and rice were left open when not being used.
The inspector reminded Las Margaritas of the food safety training class offered in Bradley County.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 98 Ooltewah Elementary School 8890 Snowy Owl Road Ooltewah, TN
- 97 Dalewood Middle School 1300 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Soddy Daisy Middle School 200 Turner Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 95 Snow Hill Elementary School 9042 Career Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Park Ridge Valley Hospital 2200 Morris Hill Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Parc 1346 Apartments 1346 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Best Western Plus Arbour Inn & Suites 6710 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Chattanooga Golf & Country Club 1511 Riverview Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Courts @ Waterford Place 6220 Shallowford Road #B Chattanooga, TN
- 94 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 6650 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Waterford Place Apartments I 6220 Shallowford Road #B Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Forest Hills Villa 2530 Forest Villa Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Heritage Landing 1100 Heritage Landing Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Reserve at Creekside 1340 Reserve Way Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Mountain Shadows Community 422 Shadow Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 La Quinta Inn 7051 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 East Ridge Residence Outdoor Pool 1417 N Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Goddard School 17 W Bell Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 The Haven at Commons Park 7477 Commons Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Applebee’s #218 5606 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wallace A. Smith Elementary (Food Service Establishment Inspection) 5971 Hunter Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Wallace A. Smith Elementary (School Buildings Inspection) 5971 Hunter Road Ooltewah, TN
- 91 Logan’s Roadhouse #514 3592 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Ashley Mill HOA 8206 Buggy Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Middle Valley Elementary School 1609 Thrasher Pike Hixson, TN
- 91 Pizza Bros East Ridge 627 Camp Jordan Parkway Suite 115 East Ridge, TN
- 95 Knights Inn 3655 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Apison Elementary School 10433 East Brainerd Road Apison, TN
- 96 Hixson High School 5705 Middle Valley Pike Hixson, TN
- 96 Clarion Inn 3641 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sugar Spice & Everything Ice 2861 Old Britain Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 82 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Mike’s Tavern 5211 Highway 153 Suite 103 Hixson, TN
- 100 The Haven at Commons Park 7477 Commons Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Pizza Bros East Ridge 627 Camp Jordan Parkway Suite 115 East Ridge, TN
- 94 Renaissance Luxury Condominium Pool 1200 Renaissance Court Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Standifer Place Apartments 3400 Jenkins Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Best Western Royal Inn 3644 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Ashwood HOA 2306 Laurelton Creek Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hampton Inn & Suites 2014 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Aloft Chattanooga Hamilton Place 2090 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Apison Elementary School 10433 E Brainerd Road Apison, TN
- 98 Emery Apartment Homes 7604 Standifer Gap Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Mac’s Subs & Fries 1715 Lahugh Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hamilton Family YMCA 7430 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 The Shallowford Apartments 7510 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 The Little Villagers #2 3732 Central Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hayden Place Pool 298 Acorn Oaks Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Mill Run Pool 8382 Mitchell Mill Road Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 Ashford Villas 2209 Ashford Villas 2209 Ashford Villa Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 99 District 3 Hotel 100 W 21st Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Windridge Apartments 1175 Pineville Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ridgedale Baptist Church Camp Pool 1826 Hickory Valley Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 17 Broad Pool 1701 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chef Express 720 Woodmore Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Legends Hills HOA 1905 Aviara Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Baylor School 461 Raider Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Westin Hotel Pool 801 Pine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Comfort Inn Hotel 2420 Williams Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Residence Inn 2340 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Oatmeal Experience 14 Pryor Drive Suite 417 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn Pool 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Northshore Flats 3001 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tropical Smoothie Café 2380 Lifestyle Way Suite 140 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 TownePlace Suites 7010 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Embassy Suites 2321 Lifestyle Way Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Thai Esan 4330 Ringgold Road Suite 7 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Spanish Modern Mexicano 5622 Highway 153 Suite A Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Bright Beginnings Academy 112 Patterson Road Sale Creek, TN
- 100 Party Bites Kitchen & Catering 806 E 12th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 76 Buddy’s Bar-B-Q 619 Camp Jordan Parkway Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Nola Girls Gumbo LLC (Mobile) 1502 Mike Edd Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Cracker Barrel #29 1460 N Mack Smith Road East Ridge, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Kiddieland 7810 Celeste Lane Hixson, TN
- 100 Chick-Fil-A 8959 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 95 Uptown Reload 2407 Glass Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tommie Brown Academy 718 E 8th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Final Girl Vegan Food Mobile 2207 E 14th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Red Bank Community Wading Pool 3620 Tom Weathers Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Bantam & Biddy 728 Market Street Suite 112C Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Prairie Pass Pool 3370 Prairie Pass Apison, TN
- 95 Barque 2309 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Flipper Bend HOA 8076 Mountain Laurel Trail Signal Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Rib & Loin 5435 Highway 153 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Little Caesars #3 9321 Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Germantown Gardens Apartments 730 Germantown Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Formosa 5425 Highway 153 Suite 129 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Mama Yo’s Soul Food 213 W 37th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Red Bank-White Oak Mun. Pool 3620 Tom Weathers Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dos Bros 5975 Elementary Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 One Riverside Apartments 950 Riverside Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Amy’s Dogs and More 1000 Osage Drive Soddy Daisy, TN
- 92 Emerald Valley 1800 Waterbury Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Shane’s Rib Shack 9448 Bradmore Lane Suite 108 Ooltewah, TN
- 98 McCallie School Pool 2850 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Aqua Tots 125 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Oak Hill North Club 550 Leafwood Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 Ridgeside Pool 300 Shepherd Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Camo Fulleridge 9101 Fuller Road Chattanooga, TN
- 92 KFC K 365008 2301 E 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Warner Park Pool 1101 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Northshore Village 621 Memorial Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway 9231 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Red Bank High School 640 Morrison Springs Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 5 Points Northshore 328 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Westbound Bar 24 Station Street Suite 106 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chabad of Chattanooga 950 Vine Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 The Ridges of Crystal Brook HOA Pool 9381 Peppy Branch Trail Apison, TN
- 94 Ledford at Hamilton Place 1701 N Concord Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Stonebrook Community 1412 Sedgefield Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 98 1400 Chestnut Apartments 1400 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 McCallie School 500 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Washington Alternative School 4320 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Calvin Donaldson Elementary School 926 W 37th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 76 Taqueria Elizabeth 3202 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Reunion HOA 1100 Morris Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Soddy Daisy High School 618 Sequoyah Access Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 97 Clifton Hills Elementary School 1815 32nd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hotdog Heaven LLC (Mobile) 309 Wild Turkey Lane Soddy Daisy, TN
- 92 Vivid Lofts 4103 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 90 East Ridge High School 4320 Bennett Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hardy Elementary School 2205 Roanoke Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Rosemere HOA 8002 Rosemere Way Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Spring Creek Elementary School 1100 Spring Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hidden Creek Apartments 7710 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Christian School 3354 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 S.T.E.M. School Chattanooga 4501 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Frontgate Subdivision 8422 Frontgate Circle Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Five Star Food McKee 10000 McKee Road Collegedale, TN
- 100 Flats at 58 6887 Spence Lane Harrison, TN
- 93 Huddle House 9401 Reco Drive Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Six18 Restaurant & Lounge 618 Georgia Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Engel Park 8060 Slugger Way Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Double Tree Chattanooga 407 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Irwin Swim Club 738 Julian Road Chattanooga TN
- 96 Quality Inn 6700 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Flagstone Pool P.O. Box 373 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Emerald Bay S/D 12796 Emerald Bay Drive Soddy Daisy, TN
- 96 Stockyard HOA 1471 Stockyard Place Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn 1920 Hamill Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Council Fire 100 Council Fire Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hurricane Creek Rec Area 615 Hurricane Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hampton Inn 623 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Double Tree Chattanooga 407 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hawthorne @ The Hollow: Pool 9449 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 90 Ridgemont at Stringers Ridge 20 Mason Drive Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 94 Holiday Inn Express Pool 4355 Holiday Inn Express Way Cleveland, TN
- 95 Taco Bell #029009 2491 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Korner Kampus 4841 S Lee Highway McDonald, TN
- 78 Peach Tree Pointe Pool 150 Peach Tree Pointe Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 72 Eagle Creek Estates Pool 113 Eagle Creek Road Cleveland, TN
- 98 Breckenridge Pool 240 Breckenridge Drive Cleveland, TN
- 75 Red Roof Inn 156 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN
- 96 Local Nutrition of TN 226 1st Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Holiday Inn Pool 110 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 74 Huddle House #969 1051 King Street SE Cleveland, TN
- 96 Park Hills Apartment Pool 1159 Harrison Pike Cleveland, TN
- 100 Wisteria Ink 2865 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 84 Holiday Motel 1600 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 68 Las Margaritas IV 2507 Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 99 Urban Leaf Tea 1122 Wildwood Avenue SE Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 97 Choo Choo Bar-B-Que 1670 Old Mill Road Ringgold, GA
- 100 Spencer’s B’s BBQ 6581 Highway 41 Ringgold, GA
- 95 Vallarta 23 Legion Street Ringgold, GA
- 100 Sourdough Joe Bakery 986 LaFayette Street Ringgold, GA
- 100 Super 8 Ringgold (Continental Breakfast) 5408 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 100 Teriyaki of Japan #2 33 Legion Street Ringgold, GA
- 100 Caffeine Addicts 7819 Nashville Street Ringgold, GA
- 96 The Post General Store 2862 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 100 Hidden Falls 116 Hidden Falls Lane Wildwood, GA
- 100 Tiny Bluff 9147 Scenic Highway Lookout Mountain, GA
- 84 Little Caesars 4651 136 Highway Trenton, GA
- 96 Los 3 Amigos II 12553 N Main Street Front Trenton, GA
- 100 Kona Ice (Mobile Unit 2) 46 Zackery Lane Rossville, GA
- 100 Lookout Mountain Pizza Company 203 Scenic Highway Rising Fawn, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 96 Heritage Health @ Shepherd Hills 800 Patterson Road LaFayette, GA
- 96 Pizza Hut – Deliver Express/Chickamauga; #37622 55 Highway 813 Chickmauga, GA
Whitfield County
- 97 Chili’s Grill & Bar Restaurant #1087 881 Holiday Inn Drive Dalton, GA
- 87 Taco Rojo 221 W Cuyler Street Dalton, GA