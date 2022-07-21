Most restaurants in the Tennessee Valley had a great week.
However, one restaurant failed its inspection when a live roach was seen in the kitchen and the inspector observed what they called a potential imminent health hazard.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar in Cleveland scored a 56.
According to the inspector, employees were not washing their hands between touching their clothes or phones, and then preparing food.
There were no paper towels and the handwashing sink, and multiple coolers were not holding their temperature.
The inspector says slicers used to cut produce were not cleaned and there was excessive buildup on them.
Cole slaw, chicken and other foods were not stored in prep cooler properly.
Burgers were offered partially cooked with no consumer advisory.
Rice and pasta were not dated properly.
The health inspector says he observed a potential imminent health hazard when he found mashed potatoes, cole slaw and other foods were not stored at the proper temperate in the walk in cooler.
The inspector also saw a live roach and excessive flies in the kitchen.
There were several other problems including dirty walls and floors, a broken thermometer in the walk in cooler, leaking pipes and a dripping fan.
We also want to celebrate the good this week.
Congratulations to the Turnbuckle Bar & Grille in Ringgold for your perfect score.
Trading Post Smokehouse BBQ in Rising Fawn also scored a 100.
And Il Primo in Ooltewah also received a perfect score.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
And as always, enjoy your meal.
Hamilton County
- 100 Continental Condo Apartments -- 1414 Continential Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Vista Cameron Harbor -- 805 Canal Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Marina Pointe (Swimming Pool) -- 5750 Lake Resort Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Village of Ashwood -- 2400 Baskette Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lakeshore on the Hill (Swimming Pool) -- 5873 Lake Resort Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Whisper Creek Community -- 1724 Holden Farm Place Ooltewah, TN
- 97 Fairfield Inn & Suites -- 40 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Fat Boys Roadside Eats -- 8210 Apison Pike Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Maple Street Biscuit Company #4011 -- 407 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 93 New China Buffet & Grill -- 3536 Cummings Highway Suite 140 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy Inc. -- 818 Georgia Avenue Suite 114 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 BoJangles #669 -- 9225 Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Chatt Space -- 5243 Little Debbie Parkway Suite 121 Ooltewah, TN
- 86 8 Fahrenheit Ice Cream -- 1913 Gunbarrel Road Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Royalty Permanent Makeup -- 26 East Main Street Suite 130 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 A New Look -- 1265 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Double Tree Chattanooga -- 407 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Holiday Inn Express Continental Breakfast -- 1441 North Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sisters Natural Essentials -- 105 Porter Street Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Hurricane Creek Rec Area -- 615 Hurricane Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Super 8 Motel (Swimming Pool) -- 20 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 The Arbors at Signal (Swimming Pool) -- 751 Runyan Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Evergreen Hickory Valley Apartments (Swimming Pool) -- 1507 Hickory Valley Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Windridge Apartments (Swimming Pool) -- 1175 Pineville Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Baylor School (Swimming Pool) -- 171 Baylor School Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Siskin Hospital Spa (Swimming Pool) -- 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hawthorne at the Hollow (Swimming Pool) -- 9449 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 96 Red Roof Inn (Swimming Pool) -- 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Rustic Village (Swimming Pool) -- 510 Central Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 85 Quality Inn (Swimming Pool) -- 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hidden Creek Apartments (Swimming Pool) -- 7710 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ridgemont at Stringer’s Ridge (Swimming Pool) -- 20 Mason Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hidden Creek Apartments (Swimming Pool) -- 7710 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mountain Shadows Community (Swimming Pool) -- 422 Shadow Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Reunion HOA (Swimming Pool) -- 1100 Morris Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Laurel Cove (Swimming Pool) -- 6829 Autumn Lake Trail Hixson, TN
- 94 Fairfield Inn & Suites (Swimming Pool) -- 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Signal Mountain (Swimming Pool) -- 1111 Ridgeway Avenue Signal Mountain, TN
- 96 Ramsgate -- 6180 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bay Pointe HOA (Swimming Pool) -- 2124 Bay Pointe Drive Hixson, TN
- 86 Alexian Village (Swimming Pool) -- 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn & Suites (Swimming Pool) -- 434 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 River Villas HOA (Swimming Pool) -- 500 River Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Northshore Heights (Swimming Pool) -- 1312 Carrington Way Chattanooga, TN
- Amberleigh Ridge (Swimming Pool) -- 7205 Aventine Way Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Villas at Oak Crest (Swimming Pool) -- 7255 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Alexian Village (Swimming Pool) -- 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 96 Holiday Inn Express (Swimming Pool) -- 440 M L King Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Balwin Park HOA (Swimming Pool) -- 1207 Neyland Circle Hixson, TN
- 94 The Villas at Oakcrest (Swimming Pool) -- 7255 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Chambliss Center Children’s Home (Swimming Pool) -- 315 Gillespie Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Church of God (Swimming Pool) -- 4400 Hassler Road Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Arbor Landing HOA (Swimming Pool) -- 1714 Hourglass Pointe Hixson, TN
- 96 Sports Barn East (Swimming Pool) -- 6170 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Signal Mountain Golf and Country Club (Swimming Pool) -- 809 James Bouolevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 96 Monarch Spa (Swimming Pool) -- 7700 Aspen Lodge Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signature Oaks HOA (Swimming Pool) -- 7711 Signature Parkway Hixson, TN
- 100 Sports Barn Eat (Swimming Pool) -- 6170 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Reserve at Creekside (Swimming Pool) -- 1340 Reserve Way Chattanooga, TN
- 98 River Rock (Swimming Pool) -- 382 Cherry Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Saint Ives (Swimming Pool) -- 11 Ridgerock Drive Signal Mountain, TN
- 98 Bridgeway Chattanooga (Swimming Pool) -- 2415 Bridge Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 99 The Daily Ration -- 1220 Dartmouth Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Conference Center Food Pantry -- 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Stills & Mash @ Chattanoogan -- 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Il Primo -- 9436 Bradmore Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Cheese Dip Mexican Grill -- 3643 Hixson Pike Suite D Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Red Lobster #0285 -- 2131 Northgate Park Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Doc Holidays Barr & Grill -- 742 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Arby’s #5971 -- 3903 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 80 Popeye’s -- 6104 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Fulin’s Asian Cuisine -- 6011 Chesterton Way Suite 103 Ooltewah, TN
- 99 High Rail -- 1201 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Noogan’s -- 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Subway -- 3641 Brainerd Road, Suite A Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Frogurtland & Korean Food -- 9408 Apison Pike Suite 154 Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Papa John’s -- 3908 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 94 Subway -- 6510 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Scooter’s Coffee # 564 -- 4631 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Convention Center -- 1 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway #25008 -- 2610 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Marco’s Pizza -- 6016 Ringgold Road Suite 102 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 No Baked Cookie Dough -- 330 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Marco’s Pizza # 8435 -- 7794 E Brainerd Road Suite 146 Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Mr. Burrito Friends, Inc -- 517 East MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Federal Bake Shop -- 1966 Northpoint Boulevard 108 Hixson, TN
- 92 Basecamp -- 346 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Basecamp Bar-- 346 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Billiards Club East Lounge -- 110 Jordan Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Hampton Inn -- 623 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Pizza Del Sol -- 8119 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Hardees -- 6013 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Asia Buffet -- 6901 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Longhorn Steakhouse #5268 -- 5583 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 99 Armando’s -- 7032 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Calliope Restaurant -- 422 East MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 97 The Gondolier -- 6901 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Captain D’s -- 1690 East 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Emerald Valley (Swimming Pool) -- 1800 Waterbury Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Colonial Shores (Swimming Pool) -- 1834 Riverchase Road Hixson, TN
- 100 One Riverside Apartments (Swimming Pool) -- 950 Riverside Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Reserve @ Lakeshore (Swimming Pool) -- 5840 Lake Resort Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Riverwalk @ Cameron Harbor (Swimming Pool) -- 726 Fulton Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Renaissance Luxury Condominiums (Swimming Pool) -- 1200 Renaissance Court Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Stuart Heights Club (Swimming Pool) -- P.O. Box 4853 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Northtowne Village Apartments (Swimming Pool) -- 1011 Gadd Road Hixson, TN
- 100 Steeplechase Apartments (Swimming Pool) -- 1421 Cloverdale Circle Hixson, TN
- 92 The View at Mission Ridge (Swimming Pool) -- 2475 15th Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Mcallie School (Swimming Pool) -- 2850 Mccallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Ascent at Signal Mountain (Swimming Pool) -- 936 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Howard Johnsons -- 3109 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 McDonald’s #16090 -- 104 Sequoyah Access Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Trails of Signal Mountain (Swimming Pool) -- 3535 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 La Quinta (Swimming Pool) -- 311 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ridgeside (Swimming Pool) -- 300 Shepherd Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taqueria Alba -- 3401 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Residence Inn (Swimming Pool) -- 215 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Red Bank Community Wading Pool (Swimming Pool) -- 3620 Tom Weathers Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Double G Ranch (Swimming Pool) -- 2622 Lee Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Comfort Inn (Swimming Pool) -- 2420 Williams Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Springhill Suites – 8876 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 100 District 3 Hotel (Swimming Pool) -- 100 West 21st Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express -- 1441 North Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Red Bank-White Oak (Swimming Pool) -- 3620 Tom Weathers Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Patton’s Place --19 North Brooks Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 96 East Ridge Resident’s Kitchen -- 1417 North Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Emerald Bay (Swimming Pool) -- 12796 Emerald Bay Drive Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 River’s Edge HOA (Swimming Pool) -- 2521 Heron Cove Lane Soddy Daisy, TN
- 99 Central Park -- 5119 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 99 Mindy B’s Deli -- 828 Georgia Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fairfield Inn & Suites (Swimming Pool) -- 2345 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn & Suites (Swimming Pool) -- 400 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alexian Brother Community Services -- 425 Cumberland Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hilton Garden Inn (Swimming Pool) -- 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Siskin ELC @ Little Miss Mag Daycare Kitchen -- 225 Lookout Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 East Ridge Residence (Swimming Pool) -- 1417 North Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Alpine Villas (Swimming Pool) -- 4040 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Discovery Point CDC -- 5987 Hunter Rd. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Hardee’s of Ooltewah -- 9201 Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn (Swimming Pool) -- 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Douglas Heights (Swimming Pool) -- 930 Douglas Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Bluebird Row (Swimming Pool) -- 1348 Passenger Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lupi’s Pizza Pies -- 406-A Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Kinley Kitchen -- 1409 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hidden Harbor Subdivison (Swimming Pool) -- 6520 Lake Meadows Drive Hixson, TN
- 97 Arby’s #5808 -- 6302 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mill Creek Country Day School -- 5304 Hunter Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Camp Jordan RV Park -- 323 Camp Jordan Road East Ridge, TN
- 97 Ooo Wee BBQ -- 4272 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Jack Browns Beer & Burger Joint -- 818 Georgia Avenue Suite 106 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 The Co-op -- 1301 Dorchester Road Suite 109 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Waffle House #626 -- 28 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Econo Lodge -- 6642 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kinley Hotel -- 1409 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Granite Heights Apartments (Swimming Pool) -- 1400 Chamberlain Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 China Rose -- 9203 Lee Highway Suite 11 Ooltewah, TN
- 88 5 Points Northshore (Swimming Pool) -- 328 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 100 YMCA (Swimming Pool) -- 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 90 Cherokee Hills Apartment (Swimming Pool) -- 2020 Bates Pike Cleveland, TN
- 96 Simple Café -- 120 Stuart Road NE Cleveland, TN
- 100 Eagle Creek Estates (Swimming Pool) -- 113 Eagle Creek Road Cleveland, TN
- 100 Super 8 Motel (Swimming Pool) -- 163 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN
- 96 Breckenridge (Swimming Pool) -- 240 Breckenridge Drive Cleveland, TN
- 94 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa (Swimming Pool) -- 201 Keith Street SW Unit 10 Cleveland, TN
- 98 Raider Pool -- 350 Central Avenue Cleveland, TN
- 84 Park Hills Apartment (Swimming Pool) -- 1159 Harrison Pike Cleveland, TN
- 99 Museum & Cultural Center at Five Points -- 200 Inman Street East Cleveland, TN
- 99 Leisure Time Bowling -- 2739 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 96 Quality Inn (Swimming Pool) -- 153 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN
- 96 Cleveland Country Club (Swimming Pool) -- 345 Kyle Lane Cleveland, TN
- 94 Peach Tree Pointe (Swimming Pool) -- 150 Peach Tree Pointe Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 99 Pizza Hut -- 2734 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 56 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar #211-- 168 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 City of Fort Oglethorpe (Swimming Pool) – 19 Norris Street Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 City of Fort Oglethorpe (Wading Pool) – 19 Norris Street Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Fruteria El Gordo – 400 Direct Connection Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Taco Bell (Battlefield Parkway) – 3022 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Buffalo Wild Wings #649 – 37 Parkway Plaza Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Turnbuckle Bar & Grille, Inc – 61 RBC Drive Ringgold, GA
- 100 75 Café – 400 Direct Connection Drive Rossville, GA
Dade County
- 100 Live a Little Chatt – 5867 Scenic Highway Rising Fawn, GA
Murray County
- None
Walker County
- 100 The Center for Advanced Rehab at Parkside – 110 Park City Road Rossville, GA
- 100 Chanticleer Inn (Swimming Pool) – 1300 Mocking Bird Lane Lookout Mountian, GA
- 100 Kingdom Coffee – 12802 North Highway 27 Chickamauga GA
- 100 Retro Snow 12586 Highway 27 Chickamauga, GA
- 95 Phil’s Primetime Pizza – 122 Gordon Street Chickamauga GA
- 100 City of Lafayette Fountain – 638 South Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Trading Post Smokehouse BBQ – 11016 Highway 157 Rising Fawn, GA
- 100 Wendy’s – 12706 Highway 27 Chickamauga, GA
Whitfield County
- 99 Subway #30112 – 816 Walnut Square Boulevard Dalton, GA
- 99 La Original Nieve De Garrafa LLC – 801 East Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 99 The Filling Station – 316 North Hamilton Street Dalton, GA
- 90 Quality Inn – 875 College Drive Dalton, GA
- 89 Super 8 – 869 College Drive Dalton, GA