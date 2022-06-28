Fans of Dolly Parton can live like Dolly.
The Dollywood Dreammore Resort and Spa is now taking reservations for suite 1986 – which is one of Dolly's tour buses.
A two-night stay costs $10,000.
A portion of that will go to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
Suite 1986 is a one-of-a-kind, 45-foot bus.
It includes a couch, kitchen, dining table, two toilets, a tub, and a bedroom.
Dolly also retrofitted a closet, which displayed some of her gowns and jewelry.
The bus is located just outside of the resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.