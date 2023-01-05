Rome wasn't built in a day, and Little Rome in Chatsworth won't be rebuilt in one, either.
The owner announced plans to begin reconstruction on the beloved restaurant this week, meaning he could be back to making pizzas and memories very soon.
"It really wasn't a decision," Owner Tyler Hord said. "We knew since day one of the fire we had to get the ball rolling on getting going and starting to serve everybody pizzas again, because everybody's upset."
The restaurant was considered a total loss after a fire in November. But Hord is looking at the tragedy as an opportunity to start his next chapter.
He believes the fire may have been started by an electrical short. Since then, dozens of community members flooded the restaurant's social media posts with their precious memories.
"My first job in 1985," Pam Craig wrote in a comment on the restaurant's Facebook post. "I will look forward to seeing y'all up and running again."
"Our first date at Little Rome, July 15, 1998," Regena Larmon Blackwell wrote. "Got married July 15, 2000. Came back every year on our anniversary to eat."
"We've always known our guests love us and we love them," said Hord. "But we honestly didn't know the power of that until the fire happened."
The community raised $10,000 for employees who found themselves unemployed after the fire.
Hord has his own memories of the business, too. It was started by his stepfather in 1979. Hord started working there when he was 8-years old.
"This is my first job, probably since I was like not old enough to work," he said. "But I was washing dishes and folding pizza boxes when I was little."
Hord is still trying to figure out the cost of the rebuild and a timeline for his grand re-opening. But he said he plans to come back stronger. He is planning to build a much more efficient restaurant, suitable for loads more memories for his customers and for him.
"If there's a silver lining in all of this, I think we're gonna get better at what we do," he said.
