UPDATE: The city of Collegedale will host a grand opening ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday for Little Debbie Park behind The Commons on Swinyar Drive.

At the grand opening, there will also be an unveiling of a Little Debbie statue created by local artist Alex Paul Loza.

PREVIOUS STORY: The City of Collegedale announced the progress of Little Debbie Park and anticipates opening in Fall 2023, as the McKee family of McKee Foods Corporation has donated a 10-acre parcel of land for this purpose.

The park will feature a large pavilion with restrooms, several small pavilions, swings, benches, playground equipment, picnic tables, and parking spaces.

The park will also include Little Debbie snack-shaped play sculptures that the McKee Foods Corporation will maintain.

According to the Little Debbie Park website, the park will be a "relaxed and natural area focused on people rather than things."

The City of Collegedale will not have to pay for the park's construction, as the McKee family purchased the land to donate it for use as a park.

The park is expected to offer accessible play for all ages and large grassy areas for impromptu sports games and picnics.