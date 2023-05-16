Chattanooga will get a new concept restaurant this summer.
Chef Erik Niel and his wife Amanda Niel of Easy Bistro & Bar and Main Street Meats will launch Little Coyote this August in St. Elmo.
The location will be at the base of Lookout Mountain, close to the Lookout Mountain Incline Railway. Long-time Chattanoogans will recognize the location as where Mojo Burrito stood and Slick's Burgers before that.
The menu will be inspired by Texas Barbecue, Cuban, Caribbean, and Southwestern cuisines and will feature smoked meats, fresh tortillas, homemade picos, and more, served family style.
Cocktails will also be part of Little Coyote's offerings; craft cocktails, draft cocktails, and a frozen drink machine at the bar.
Other libations will include draft beer and wine. Agave spirits will be the primary focus of the spirits selection and cocktail offerings, with some 100+ varieties of tequilas, sotols, raicillas, and mezcals.
For those with a sweet tooth, desserts, such as soft serve ice cream with key lime and a graham cracker cone, will also be on the menu.
The restaurant will have a large outdoor space and an open indoor area.